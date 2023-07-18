Iran calls for launching joint market among Islamic states to boost trade

TEHRAN – Head of the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) has called for the establishment of a joint market between Islamic nations as a way of increasing economic exchanges among them, the ICCIMA portal reported on Monday.

Speaking at the 35th meeting of the board of directors of the Islamic Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture (ICCIA) in Azerbaijan’s capital Baku, Hossein Selahvarzi said: “The economic capacity of the members of the ICCIA is far beyond the current trade level of these countries, and measures such as the establishment of a joint Islamic market can help activate these capacities.”

“Fair and halal trade is one of the ways of promoting friendship among Islamic nations, that will encourage practicing cooperation and fulfilling mutual obligations, which is extremely important in Islam,” he added.

EF/MA