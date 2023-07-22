TEDPIX drops 33,000 points on Saturday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), dropped 33,281 points to 1.983 million on Saturday, which is the first day of Iranian calendar week.

As reported, over 7.436 billion securities worth 43.419 trillion rials (about $91 million) were traded at the TSE.

TSE is one of the four Iranian stock exchanges, and the most important one. The other three ones are Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX), and Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) market, known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB).

