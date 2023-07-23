TEDPIX falls 6,000 points on Sunday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), dropped 6,189 points to 1.976 million on Sunday.

As reported, over 5.838 billion securities worth 43.614 trillion rials (about $91 million) were traded at the TSE.

TSE is one of the four Iranian stock exchanges, and the most important one. The other three ones are Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX), and Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) market, known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB).

A stock market analyst has recently said the market is expected to follow an upward trend in the summer and will continue to improve by the end of the season.

“Considering the fluctuations and drops that occurred in the market during Ordibehesht (the second Iranian calendar month starting on April 21), we are now seeing signs of optimism in the market, and considering this, the future of this market is expected to be positive,” Ali Jebel-Ameli said.

MA