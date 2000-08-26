Iranian Delegation to UN Conference in New York

UNITED NATIONS Ayatollah Javadi Amoli, prominent instructor at Qom Theological Seminary and member of the Assembly of Experts, arrived here on Friday at the head of a delegation that is to attend the UN-sponsored conference "World Peace in the Third Millennium".

The Iranian delegation was welcomed at the John F. Kennedy Airport by Iran's permanent Ambassador to the UN, Hadi Nejad-Hosseinian and other Iranian officials connected with the world body.

At the conference, Ayatollah Amoli will take the podium to read a message from the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, to religious leaders of world countries.

Furthermore, he will meet with leaders of Muslim groups in the U.S. as well as a number of participants on the sidelines of the conference.

The conference which takes place on August 28-29 will be attended by over 1,200 religious leaders from 50 countries all over the world. It has been called to discuss approaches to the settlement of crises and establishment of world peace.

(IRNA)