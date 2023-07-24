TEDPIX gains 21,000 points on Monday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), rose 21,507 points to 1.998 million on Monday.

As reported, over 5.883 billion securities worth 40.944 trillion rials (about $85.3 million) were traded at the TSE

TSE is one of the four Iranian stock exchanges, and the most important one. The other three ones are Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX), and Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) market, known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB).

MA