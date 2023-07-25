‘New mechanisms required to boost Iran-Italy trade’

TEHRAN – Head of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) has called for establishing new trade and monetary mechanisms, like barter trade, with Italy in order to increase economic exchanges.

Hossein Selahvarzi made the remarks in a meeting with Italian Ambassador to Tehran Giuseppe Perrone on Tuesday, the ICCIMA portal reported.

Referring to the extensive economic relations between Iran and Italy, Selahvarzi said: “After the Islamic revolution, Italy has always had reasonable political and economic positions towards Iran and has been among Iran's top trading partners in Europe. The good and strong communication between the joint chambers of the two countries is a strong point, and the embassies have also been the most helpful for the economic cooperation between Iran and Italy.”

Perrone for his part congratulated Selahvarzi on his election as the head of the ICCIMA, saying that Italian companies are interested in investing in Iran, and in this regard, the embassy is trying to facilitate their activities and pave the way for them.

Photo: ICCIMA Head Hossein Selahvarzi (R) and Italian Ambassador to Tehran Giuseppe Perrone