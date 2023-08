TEHRAN – Arasbaran Cultural Center in Tehran is currently playing host to a group exhibition of calligraphy works and calligraphic paintings.

Some 30 artworks from 19 prominent calligraphers are on display in the exhibition.

Shaqayeq Amini, Ali Hosseinian, Yunes Chanari and Zahra Abedini are among the artists whose works are on view.

The exhibit will be running until August 11.

ABU/