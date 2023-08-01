Russian navy chief: Only superpowers can conduct global voyage done by Iran 

TEHRAN – Nikolai Yevmenov, the commander in chief of the Russian Navy, has told his Iranian counterpart Rear Admiral Shahram Irani that the mission of the 86th Iranian naval fleet was very “impressive” and “brave”, noting only superpowers can conduct such a global voyage.

“Only a superpower can conduct such an important mission,” Yevmenov said, IRNA reported on Tuesday.

Irani has been invited to Russia to observe the country’s annual naval parade. During the visit he also met with his South African, Venezuelan, Sri Lankan, Brazilian, and Pakistani counterparts and received similar comments.

The Iranian Navy’s 86th flotilla of warships returned home in May after a round-the-world voyage. It comprised of the Dena destroyer and Makran forward base ship. The fleet sailed approximately 63,000 kilometers before reaching Iran, taking 8 months to finish the trip.