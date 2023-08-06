Uzbek official calls for more co-op between chambers of commerce of Iran, Uzbekistan

TEHRAN- In a message to the head of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) Hossein Selahvarzi, the chairman of Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan (CCI) called for more cooperation between the two chambers.

Vakhabov Davron Abdujalolovich expressed satisfaction over the Iran-Uzbekistan developing trade ties, and wished that the new joint projects between the two sides will be successful to strengthen bilateral trade.

Back in mid-June, ICCIMA hosted an Iran-Uzbekistan business forum concurrent with the visit of Uzbekistan’s president to Tehran.

The forum was attended by high-ranking officials from both countries.

Representatives from 50 different Uzbek companies also participated in the event.

The Uzbek companies attending the forum were active in different areas including agriculture, sweets, chemicals, cosmetics and drugs, construction materials, digital technologies, mining and geology, irrigation systems, plastic and textile industries, electronic equipment, leather, jewelry, and auto industries, energy, and transportation.

MA

Photo: ICCIMA Head Hossein Selahvarzi (R) and CCI Chairman Vakhabov Davron Abdujalolovich