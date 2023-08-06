TEDPIX up nearly 7,000 points on Sunday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), gained 6,933 points, or 0.34 percent, to 2.04 million on Sunday, which is the second day of the Iranian calendar week.

The stock market transactions in the past Iranian calendar year 1401 (ended on March 20) went through volatile days.

This condition caused the government and the Securities and Exchange Organization (SEO) to take effective measures to restore prosperity and investors’ confidence in this market, in a way that many capital market experts believe that the outlook for investing in the stock market is positive in the current year.

MA