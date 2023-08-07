TEDPIX rises 11,000 points on Monday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), rose 11,103 points to 2.051 million on Monday.

As reported, over 9.39 billion securities worth 59.923 trillion rials (about $142.6 million) were traded at the TSE

TSE is one of the four Iranian stock exchanges, and the most important one. The other three ones are Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX), and Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) market, known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB).

MA