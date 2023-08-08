Oil Ministry to hold exhibition, conference on knowledge-based products

TEHRAN – Iran’s Deputy Oil Minister for Engineering, Research and Technology Affairs Vahid-Reza Zeydifard has announced the holding of the 2nd conference and exhibition of technology management of knowledge-based products in the near future, Shana reported.

According to Zeydifard the exhibition is going to be participated by more than 100 knowledge-based companies and startups active in the oil industry.

Invitations have also been sent to neighboring countries who may be interested in getting to know the advancements in Iran’s oil industry, according to the official.

EF/MA