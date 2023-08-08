TEDPIX drops 13,000 points on Tuesday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), dropped 13,208 points to 2.037 million on Tuesday.

As reported, over 7.704 billion securities worth 46.923 trillion rials (about $114.4 million) were traded at the TSE.

TSE is one of the four Iranian stock exchanges, and the most important one. The other three ones are Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX), and Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) market, known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB).

MA