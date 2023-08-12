TEDPIX drops 47,000 points on Saturday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), dropped 47,313 points to 1.989 million on Saturday (the first day of Iranian calendar week).

As reported, over 6.992 billion securities worth 49.65 trillion rials (about $101.3 million) were traded at the TSE.

TSE is one of the four Iranian stock exchanges, and the most important one. The other three ones are Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX), and Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) market, known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB).

A stock market analyst has said the market is expected to follow an upward trend in the summer and will continue to improve by the end of the season.

“There does not seem to be any new news in the field of foreign policy that can have a negative impact on the market, but what should be considered is the volume and value of transactions, which are now affected by the country’s economic conditions,” Ali Jebel-Ameli said.

MA