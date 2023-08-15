Istanbul exhibition showcases works by Iranian artists 

TEHRAN – An exhibition of artworks in different media by Iranian artists is underway at Lavisione Art Gallery in Istanbul, Turkey.

The works have been selected by Tehran’s Helia Art Gallery and Helia Salmani is the curator of the exhibit.

The exhibit entitled “Peace” is featuring 43 artworks by 36 artists including Azam Etemadi, Almas Ferdowsi, Elaheh Golmohammadi, Paria Nezarati, Parisa Koruni, Peyman Alami, Sorayya Nikuravesh, Sara Aliabadi, and Setareh Sohrabi.

Sama Azari, Soudeh Jalili, Seyyede Reihaneh Bozorgi, Zoha Bahramjahan, Tayyebeh Shah-Hosseini, Abbass Mohammadpur, Fatemeh Zahra Jafari, Fatemeh Seifai, and Leila Kakui are also displaying their latest artworks at the exhibition.

The exhibit will run until August 26.

