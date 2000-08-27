Thousands of Northern Muslims Protest Clinton's Visit to Nigeria

KANO, Nigeria Thousands of Muslims here have protested the visit of U.S. President Bill Clinton, saying he would object to the implementation of strict Islamic law in the state, AFP quoted officials as saying Sunday.

Clinton began a two-day official visit to Nigeria on Saturday, and is due to leave the country on Monday for Arusha, Tanzania.

The Muslims held a rally immediately after the Jummat service on Friday in Kano, Nigeria's largest city, and protested the visit of the U.S. president, an official in the office of Kano State Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso told AFP.

"They held peaceful protests through major streets in the city, chanting anti-American slogans and burning the effigy of the American president," the official said.

The official quoted a spokesman for the protesters as saying that Clinton would advise Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo against the implementation of the strict Islamic law, or Sharia, in some parts of the country.

"They think the visit will put pressure on Obasanjo to move against proponents of the Sharia," the official said.

He said the protests were brought under control after the police moved to disperse the crowd.

"There was no loss of lives, but I think some arrests were made," he added.

Kano was among the eight states that have embraced Sharia since Nigeria returned to civilian rule in May 1999, despite the objections of minority Christians in the north, southern Christians and the Nigerian government.

Full implementation of the Islamic law has been slated for November.

Zamfara state blazed the trail in October followed by Niger, Sokoto, Kano, Jigawa, Katsina, Yobe and Borno, while three other states Bauchi, Gombe and Kebbi are soon expected to announce plans to follow suit.

Recently, Nigerian-born Vatican official Cardinal Francis Arinze was quoted by the Punch newspaper as saying Nigeria had no need for Sharia, noting that many Islamic countries were avoiding it "for the sake of mutual coexistence among their citizens." Since the code was first introduced in Zamfara state, more than 2,000 people have been killed in clashes between Muslims and Christians around the country.

Also on Friday, Sokoto legislators sacked Abdullahi Maccido, the head of a committee charged with implementing the Sharia law in the state, accusing him of "anti-Sharia activities." Sharia was launched on August 2 in Sokoto, but full implementation of the strict Islamic code was delayed to enable the implementation committee to complete its assignment.

The State House of Assembly said the chairman was not "working hard enough to allow for early implementation of the Sharia." He was also accused of misappropriating funds running into millions of dollars approved for his committee.

