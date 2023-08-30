Sayyad air defense system able to hit dozen targets at once: Iranian military official

TEHRAN- A senior Iranian military official has noted that the domestically manufactured tactical Sayyad (Hunter) air defense system can intercept several aircraft targets from more than a hundred kilometers away.

The Sayyad air defense system can identify and track 24 targets at a range of 180 kilometers (111 miles) and simultaneously deal with six to twelve targets at a range of 120 kilometers (74.5 miles), Afshin Naderi-Sharif, the deputy defense minister for research and industrial affairs, explained on Tuesday.

Naderi-Sharif described the military equipment as a deployable medium-range ground-based system with advantages over comparable systems.

In comparison to the Khordad-3 and Khordad-15 systems, he said, the tactical Sayyad system had short-range self-protection capabilities.

He emphasized that the self-protection technology is installed in one of the air defense system’s missile turrets, rendering the weapon resistant to any low-altitude assaults.

According to the official, the new air defense system has better mobility because its radars and missile launchers have been combined into a single truck.

IRGC Navy will receive new submarines

Meanwhile, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy will get two new domestically produced submarines in the near future.

According to an informed source in the Ministry of Defense, the naval force will acquire updated models of the Qadir and Fateh submarines.

Based on the source, the ministry’s Marine Industries Organization has built and produced new submarines.

Iranian navy forces have already deployed the medium-sized submarine Ghadir. It has undergone several upgrades over the years and can currently fire cruise missiles.

The Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman’s shallow waters are where the submarine was designed to cruise.

The 29-meter seacraft weighs 115 tons and can largely evade radar systems. It is equipped with two long-range torpedo tubes with a diameter of 533 millimeters, enabling it to launch anti-ship cruise missiles.

The armed forces are now self-sufficient thanks to extraordinary advancements made in recent years by Iranian military specialists and engineers in the manufacture of a wide variety of indigenous equipment.

Iranian authorities have frequently emphasized that the nation would never negotiate on its defense capabilities and that it will not hesitate to bolster its military might, particularly its missile capability, which is only intended for defense.

Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, has frequently urged maintaining and enhancing Iran's defense capabilities.