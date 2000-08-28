Removing Persian Gulf Pollution Requires Cooperation of All Regional Countries

TEHRAN Littoral states of Persian Gulf have to find basic solution to remove severe oil pollution of the Persian Gulf, said the Managing Director of the Environment Department Marine Bureau, Seyed Mohammad-Saeid Hosseini.

The large volume of Persian Gulf waters is polluted daily by oil residue carried by supertankers, he added, saying that some parts of the Persian Gulf have become devoid of life due to pollution.

Research is being carried out by the Iranian Department of the Environment on pollution in the Persian Gulf with the collaboration of Oman, UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, he said.

