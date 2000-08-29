Leader Praises Government's Efforts

TEHRAN Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei extended here on Monday his gratitude to President Mohammad Khatami and his cabinet ministers for their efforts.

In a meeting with the government officials, the Leader said, "The Government Week is a good opportunity for the people to better get acquainted with the efforts of a section of the Islamic system." It would also, he continued, reveal that what the enemies maintain in their propaganda to portray the Islamic system as inefficient and incapable are utterly lies.

The Leader was speaking on the occasion of the Government Week (Aug. 23-29) marking martyrdom anniversary of Mohammad-Ali Rajaei and Mohammad-Javad Bahonar, the president and prime minister of the country in 1980, in a terrorist bomb explosion at the Prime Minister's Office.

Ayatollah Khamenei said, "The Islamic system has advanced in different periods under different governments and currently is going on its way through presenting such new ideas as Islamic democracy, a logical presence in various international scenes, standing firm against the brutal and inhuman systems and challenging the claims exposed by the political-propagandistic emperors in the world.

He dismissed two opinions of "unfair criticism and unrealistic defense of the government performance" and added, "The Leader and the nation's attitude is a fair criticism and realistic defense of the government. But defending its performance does not imply ignoring several shortcomings and errors and it means endorsing the right direction for its activities and efforts." (IRNA)