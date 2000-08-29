India's Ruling Hindus Choose Untouchable' Chief, Vow to Woo Muslims

NAGPUR, India India's ruling Hindu Nationalist Party emerged from its annual convention with its first lower-caste "untouchable" chief, a hardline on Kashmir and a strategy to woo Muslim voters.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP, Indian People's Party), which dominates the federal coalition government, ended Monday a two-day conclave in the central city of Nagpur with a conscious attempt to tone down its image as an upper caste-led Hindu Party.

The BJP, for the first time, elected an "untouchable" as president, Bangaru Laxman shoring up the more moderate face of the party which it had pushed successfully in last year's general elections.

Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee reaffirmed this position before the start of the convention on Sunday by visiting a monument dedicated to India's most famous "untouchable" leader Babasaheb Ambedkar, who converted to Buddhism with thousands of followers some 50 years ago.

The Nagpur meeting clearly aimed to cast off the BJP's intolerant image and its role in the desecration of a historic mosque in 1992 which fueled religious violence claiming about 2,000 lives.

Missing were the strident Hindu slogans vowing to build a temple at the site of the razed mosque and calls for a uniform civil code, both of which are sore points with Indian Muslims.

Instead, Laxman held out an olive branch, calling for a "reworking of the relationship between the BJP and Indian Muslims ... by reaching out to Muslim homes.

..

An undeniable feature of Indian politics for the past five decades has been a certain distance separating Indian Muslims and the BJP... This distance has not helped either our Muslim Brethren or our party," he said.

"We cannot allow this situation to continue. If we do so we shall be hurting our own future prospects and Muslims will continue to be used as vote banks by our adversaries." Mindful of the hawks within the party, the BJP sharpened its criticism of India's Muslim neighbor and archfoe Pakistan, whom it accuses of fuelling "cross-border terrorism" in disputed Kashmir and other Indian states.

