Judicial Organization of Armed Forces Criticizes Rabi'i

TEHRAN The Judicial Organization of Armed Forces in a statement elaborated on the issues expressed by the advisor to the President Khatami, Ali Rabi'i, which he raised in the August 27 memorandum on the serial murders.

The following points are presented to the great people of Iran, the statement said.

What the Judicial Organization has announced, and for which it possesses sufficient documentary evidence, is that President Khatami has played a fundamental role in the investigation of the serial murders.

From the point of view of this organization, relying upon the various security and political dimensions of the file, and the fact that from the very beginning the responsible officials have not dealt with this case as a merely judicial case, the presence, involvement and follow-through of the president has been an acceptable and understandable matter. We believe that the president's involvement in this case has had a positive effect. The fundamental fact of the president's involvement cannot be denied; and the responsibility for it must be accepted.

Mr. Rabi'i's interview contains material that is contradictory with his claims, indicating that his diary is not altogether precise and cannot be relied upon.

Based on the announcement of the President's Office (24/9/77), the Special Committee has been a judicial and security committee.

Therefore, one member of the judicial, and one member of the Executive branch of government should have participated in the committee. Principally, the judicial member of the committee should have been recommended by the then chief of the Judiciary.

Yet, the judicial member of this committee Mr. Younessi was recommended by the president, while the chief of the Judiciary was not informed.

The reason that the Investigation Committee was dissolved is that the president was following the case through the Military Prosecutor's Office and the investigative group. The president was satisfied with the progress of the investigation. However, the result of the work of the special investigation reached a stage that was not expected by some. Before this group was able to announce its conclusions, and before the judicial authority found the opportunity to voice its evaluation on the case, based on circumstances and the president's insistence, the formation of a group to reinvestigate the case was approved.

The entry of a special group in a special security case disturbed the work of the investigation, changing the fate of the case.

The fact is that the formation of this group and their involvement in the case was occurred upon the insistence of the President, while it was contrary to the view of the judicial authority.

Mr. Rabi'i has said, "Mr. Khatami has had no responsibility in this case; he has not even had the power to choose the investigator; he has had no information on investigative individuals; he was not supervising the results of the investigation; he was not giving orders to arrest individuals.

The person responsible for the case is one who possesses such powers."