Iranian Athlete Sajjadi Wins Asia's Bronze Medal

TEHRAN Well-known Iranian athlete, Hamid Sajjadi, won the bronze medal of the 13th Asian Track and Field Championships in the men's 3,000 meters hurdles, currently being held in Jakarta, Indonesia, Iran's Track and Field Federation announced.

The federation further said that other Iranian athlete, Ja'far Babakhani, won the fourth place of the Asian competitions in the men's 10,000 meters.

(IRNA)