Suicide Leaves Two Women Dead

TEHRAN An Iranian woman who heard a gunshot and raced next door to find her neighbor had committed suicide then collapsed of a heart attack and died herself, the Qods newspaper reported Wednesday.

The unhappy string of events in the southern city of Shiraz began when the first woman's husband refused to give her permission to attend a wedding ceremony.

The distraught woman took her husband's gun and shot herself in the head.

Her neighbor, hearing the blast, had a heart attack when she raced in to find "the young woman's brains splattered all over," the paper said.

