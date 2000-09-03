History of Science in Islam and Role of Iranian Scientists

(In Persian) * Compiled by Mohammad-Ali Sho'aei and Mohsen Heidarnia * Published by Al-Hoda Publishers and Distributors, Center for Cultural-International Studies * In 304 pages In the preface to the book you read: The renovations and studies of great Iranian Muslim researchers are now available for us as a rich heritage.

Unfortunately due attention has not been paid to this remarkable heritage. Our country, particularly the young generation more than others need this great spiritual treasure.

