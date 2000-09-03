History of Science in Islam and Role of Iranian Scientists
September 4, 2000 - 0:0
(In Persian) * Compiled by Mohammad-Ali Sho'aei and Mohsen Heidarnia * Published by Al-Hoda Publishers and Distributors, Center for Cultural-International Studies * In 304 pages In the preface to the book you read: The renovations and studies of great Iranian Muslim researchers are now available for us as a rich heritage.
Unfortunately due attention has not been paid to this remarkable heritage. Our country, particularly the young generation more than others need this great spiritual treasure.
Unfortunately due attention has not been paid to this remarkable heritage. Our country, particularly the young generation more than others need this great spiritual treasure.