Envoy: Civilizations Dialog Not Intended to Settle Disputes

NEW YORK Iran's permanent representative to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), Ahmad Jalali, said the concept of dialog among civilizations' is not intended to settle disputes by sorting out right from wrong.

Elaborating on the definition and objectives of the proposed dialog in a talk here with IRNA, Jalali said that the expected outcome of the dialog is further intellectual development and elimination of misunderstandings.

On the other hand, he stressed, a dialog of civilizations and cultures will be possible and can gain acceptance only when it is grounded on the recognition that every single civilization has values and an identity of its own to preserve, and that dialog is for the purpose of recognizing, analyzing and evaluating other civilizations whether these are being imitated or led to imitate.

He said the civilizations that could profit from a dialog are not confined to the Western and non-Western ones; rather, there is such a need for serious dialog among non-Western civilizations as well as among peoples of Islamic, Indian and Chinese origin.

Jalali further pointed out that various Western civilizations themselves have different answers to questions pertaining to human life, adding that the Western concept is only one of these.

The Iranian envoy stressed that in a dialog of civilizations the first criterion to be met is that the West should abandon the idea that its culture and civilization are superior in the world and, instead, appreciate the existence of other cultures and civilizations.

He stressed that a dialog among civilizations will not be an immediate solution to existing problems of the world.

But, by acquainting nations with each other it can encourage them to cooperate in drafting long-term plans that will be helpful in forging mutual understanding among the various systems of the world, he said.

As for Iran's stances in issues affecting other world countries which are seen as suitable subjects for a dialog of civilizations, he said that given its historical background Iran can be said to be the cradle of dialog and, as such, entitled to enjoy a special status in world public opinion from the moral point of view.

Stressing that Iran should rightly take the initiative in a dialog of civilizations, Jalali concluded that internal measures, such as the holding of academic seminars and the presentation of special radio and TV programs now and up to the year 2001, should be taken so as to make the proposal meaningful.

(IRNA)