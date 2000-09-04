Investigation on Khorramabad Incidents Ends

TEHRAN A special team of the General Inspectorate to the city of Khorramabad, Lorestan Province, has concluded its investigation on the recent riots there, an informed source said yesterday. According to the source, the team returned to Tehran on Sunday.

Headed by Hojjatoleslam Raeesi, the team arrived in Khorramabad on Wednesday to review the unrest.

The source said that the team discussed the unrest with the city's officials and eyewitnesses. Films taken during the unrest were reviewed by the team. The source did not elaborate on the results of the investigation, adding that the results will not be given to the press.

Another delegation of the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) is investigating the case. It is also said that a parliamentary team will be dispatched to the city to study the case.

The Khorramabad unrest started on August 23 following an annual meeting of the reformist Office for Consolidation of Unity (OCU) in the city.

The riots continued until August 28. During the riots, a police officer was killed and the governor general of the province as well as the city's governor were attacked. The meeting ended its work two days before schedule.

Elaborating in this regard, Hojjatoleslam Raeesi said if we want the events in Khorramabad to be examined carefully and no longer witness such issues, we should investigate it from the root.

He said combat against poverty, discrimination and corruption in government organizations is among the priorities of the Inspectorate Organization.

Raeesi said combat against poverty requires a planning to be drawn up by the government authorities.

He pointed out that unhealthy relations in organizations, social, political and factional relations as well as favoritism and bribery are among the indicators of corruption in government organizations.

Raeesi stressed that officials should commit themselves to rules and regulations.

