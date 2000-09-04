Iran-Philippines Joint Consulting Committee Meets

TEHRAN 197> The first session of the joint Iran-Philippines Consulting Committee in political, economic and cultural fields started work here Sunday in the presence of deputy foreign ministers of both countries. Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Asia-Pacific Affairs Mohsen Aminzadeh termed the recent mobilization in Tehran-Manila bilateral relations and exchange of visit between delegation from the two countries as an important step toward further expansion of bilateral ties.

He welcomed bilateral cooperation in economic affairs and assessed as effective exchange of know-how in such fields as technology, agriculture and fishery. He said such cooperation will enable the two countries to find ways to international market. Aminzadeh pointed to the situation in south Philippines and underlined the need for the implementation of the peace agreement reached between the government and Moro National Liberation Front. He said expansion of relations with Asian countries constitutes a core principle of Iran's foreign policy and expressed his hope that cooperation will be consolidated between Iran and Asian countries in economic areas.

Underlining Iran's key role in the region and at world level, the Philippine official described as "excellent" relations between Tehran and Manila and said the forthcoming meeting between the two heads of state on the sidelines of the UN Millennium Summit will mark a turning point in bilateral relations. He welcomed the initiative of the Iranian president in offering the idea of dialog among civilizations and voiced his country's readiness for hosting a seminar on the same subject. The official also termed formation of Iran-Philippiness Friendship Society as a remarkable step in the direction of closer cooperation between the two governments.

He appreciated the positive and constructive role that Iran played in the signing of the peace accord between the Philippine government and Moro Front. He also regretted the hostage taking incident in his country and expressed hope that through government's efforts and support of all anti-terrorism countries such as Iran, all hostages will be released soon. At the end of the meeting a memorandum of understanding was signed between Iran and the Philippines in the field of campaign against production and smuggling of narcotic drugs.

(IRNA)