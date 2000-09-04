Report of Algerian Mediation Between Iran, UAE Denied

TEHRAN Iran yesterday denied a report published by an Arab daily about the alleged mediation by the Algerian president between Iran and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The report published by the London-based daily Asharq al-Awsat, which is another one of the daily's unfounded reports, said that the Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika is expected to meet President Seyed Mohammad Khatami on the sidelines of the UN summit in New York to mediate between the two countries to help to remove the misunderstanding regarding the Iranian island of Abu Musa.

"The report is baseless," an official at Iran's Foreign Ministry told the TEHRAN TIMES.

"Iran will never accept any mediation, as it has always announced it is ready to hold direct talks with the UAE officials to remove the misunderstanding," the official said on the condition of anonymity.

He added that the daily's false report comes at a time when there are no relations between Iran and Algeria. "Therefore, this very fact proves the report to be false," the source stressed.

However, the Algerian president announced last month that he intended to meet President Khatami in New York. He said on August 15 that Khatami was pursuing a progressive political agenda.

Iran has welcomed the Algerian president's reconciliation overtures.

President Khatami is in New York for the UN Millennium Summit, where he is expected to meet some 30 heads of state.

