Indian Pilgrim to Mecca Travels Iran on Foot
September 5, 2000 - 0:0
TEHRAN An Indian pilgrim to Mecca arrived in Yazd Province yesterday morning after traveling through several Iranian provinces on foot.
Zafar Qaderi began his journey five months ago in India's Bihar state. Qaderi, 60, intends to travel through Iraq and Jordan before arriving at the Ka'ba. He was warmly welcomed by the citizens of Yazd.
Zafar Qaderi began his journey five months ago in India's Bihar state. Qaderi, 60, intends to travel through Iraq and Jordan before arriving at the Ka'ba. He was warmly welcomed by the citizens of Yazd.