Over 160kg of Hashish Seized in Darab, Fars Province

SHIRAZ, Fars Province Some 166.2kg of hashish were seized in the past few days from drug traffickers on the Bandar Abbas-Darab road by local Law Enforcement Forces (LEF) personnel, it was announced here on Monday.

According to the report, the confiscated drugs were hidden in a heavy vehicle.

The police arrested the driver and a passenger of the vehicle.

Darab is located 275km southeast of this provincial capital city.

(IRNA)