P24M>New Head of Majlis Research Center Takes OfficeP255D>

TEHRAN 197> Mohammadreza Khatami, a Majlis deputy from Tehran, here on Monday officially took office as the new Head of Majlis Research Center. Majlis Speaker Mahdi Karrubi, some members of Majlis Presiding Board, heads of Majlis commissions and the Research Center staff attended a ceremony introducing Mohammadreza Khatami as the new head of the center and biding farewell to Mohammad Javad Larijani the center's previous chief.

Addressing the ceremony, Karrubi appreciated the efforts of the center's staff particularly former Majlis speaker Ali Akbar Nateq Nouri and Larijani. Referring to good and effective services rendered to Majlis deputies by the center, he assured the audience that the Sixth Majlis and the new head of the center will continue those efforts. He expressed the hope that the center will be a great help to deputies in legislation and scientific decision-making regarding the bills and drafts. Karrubi further called on all deputies, members of the Presiding Board and commissions to establish close and strong ties with the center in order to help settle the existing problems facing the center.

All foundations including those of leadership, government, legislative, Majlis, armed forces and the Majlis Research Center belong to the nation, he reiterated adding that the officials in charge are only shouldering some responsibilities. He also urged experts, researchers and university professors to cooperate with the research center. Prior to Karrubi's remarks, Larijani outlined the center's performance in the past eight years and stressed that the center is aimed at strengthening legislation and democracy in the country.

(IRNA)