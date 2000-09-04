17 Killed in Pakistan Bus Crash

LAHORE, Pakistan Seventeen people were killed and more than 20 injured when a bus plunged around 10 meters (33 feet) off a bridge in Pakistan, AFP quoted police as saying Monday. The bus was on a routine run between Faisalabad and Lahore, the capital of eastern Punjab Province, late Sunday when the driver lost control while overtaking another vehicle on the bridge, they said.

The bus smashed through the railing and fell into a drainage canal full of rubbish from local villages.

