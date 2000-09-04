Afghan Taleban Launch Wide-Scale Attack: Opposition

KABUL Afghanistan's Taleban religious militia Monday launched a major attack across several fronts around the strategic northeastern town of Taloqan, resistance sources said.

They said Taleban fighters, covered by heavy artillery and aerial bombardment, attacked opposition defences on two sides of the main road in Takhar Province around midnight, AFP reported.

Mohammad Habeel, a spokesman for anti-Taleban military commander Ahmed Shah Masoud, conceded that the ruling militia had made ground in both thrusts on either side of the road.

"They have advanced two kilometers (1.2 miles) into Orsabuz around Taloqan," Habeel said, adding that heavy fighting was continuing.

"They have also captured the high grounds of Aq Masjid and Bangi, which our soldiers took back in a counterattack." Taloqan, the provincial capital which has changed hands between the warring factions in previous years, is one of Masoud's main strategic bases and has been the focus of the fighting this summer.

