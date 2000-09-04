Japan, Russia Still Far Apart on Islands

TOKYO The leaders of Russia and Japan dug in their heels on Monday over a territorial row blocking the path to a bilateral peace treaty formally ending World War II.

President Vladimir Putin also had difficulty persuading Japan's Prime Minister Yoshiro Mori that Russia under his leadership had become a safer and more reliable place for Japanese businessmen to invest their money.

But despite the setbacks, Putin and Mori pledged to hold at least one official meeting a year from now on. Putin also invited Mori to visit Russia at a date yet to be decided.

Putin told Mori that a 1998 proposal by Tokyo to redraw their border to recognize four disputed islands as Japanese territory "cannot be accepted as the basis for a mutually acceptable compromise", a Kremlin official said.

Russia fears a nationalist backlash if it returns the islands, seized from Japan by Soviet troops in 1945. Tokyo wants them back as a matter of national pride.

In a sign of the domestic touchiness of the topic, sound trucks belonging to right-wing groups paraded in front of the Japanese Foreign Ministry, blaring, "Give the Islands Back!" Russia, keen to see Japanese money, wants to sign an interim "peace, friendship and cooperation treaty" and leave the resolution of the islands issue to a later, separate pact.

But Japanese media said Mori ruled out an interim deal and said a possible compromise involving the return of just two islands Habomai and Shikotan was equally unacceptable.

He said Tokyo would make every effort to settle the islands' row and to meet the year-end deadline for a peace treaty.

(Reuter)