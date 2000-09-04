Weeping' Goddess Draws Crowds in Southern India

HYDERABAD, India Thousands of devotees of the Hindu goddess Durga flocked to temples in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad for the third straight day Monday, amid claims that statues of the deity were shedding tears.

The crowds snarled traffic around many temples as they wrestled with each other to catch a glimpse of the phenomenon.

The "miracle" was first noticed around noon on Saturday at a temple in Dhoolpet in the old quarter of the city.

In a few hours, reports of weeping Durga statues in other temples were flying in thick and fast.

"The right eye of the goddess moved like a real human eye and I saw water on her cheeks," said Yerramma, a 45-year-old housewife who was among the first to arrive at the Dhoolpet temple.

"The goddess is crying because she is sad about recent floods and political disturbances in the state," she said.

Hyderabad is the capital of Andhra Pradesh State, where devastating flooding over the past three weeks has claimed 160 lives and left tens of thousands homeless.

Others saw the tears as a warning for the future.

"The tears could mean something tragic is going to happen in the coming days," Maharaj Tulsiram Pujari, head priest at one of the city's Durga temples told AFP.

By Monday, the tears seemed to have dried up, although late arrivals did not leave disappointed.

