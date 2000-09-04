Iranian Professors Meet With Head of Islamic Association of Shanghai

TEHRAN A five-member delegation of professors from Tehran Shahid Beheshti University currently in China met and conferred with the head of the Islamic Association and the congregational prayer leader of Khoshi Mosque in Shanghai.

During the meeting, the congregational prayer leader of Khoshi Mosque Imam Hasan in response to a question posed by one of the members of the delegation said achievement of development and reform in the country calls for absorption of foreign investment.

He said capitalist countries, particularly Western countries, bring their culture when bringing their capital.

He said in this mid one should be careful and act vigilantly so that when absorbing capitals, he can benefit from positive points of these countries' culture and reject their negative ones.

He also said the news dealing with differences among groups and emergence of unrests trigger concern and the news about development and progress of Iran, as an Islamic country, makes the hearts of Muslims happy.

