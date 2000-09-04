Fezdar Lauds Sports Facilities of Hormozgan

BANDAR ABBAS, Hormozgan Province Secretary General of Sports Federation of the Organization of the Islamic Conference (OIC) Muhammad Saleh Fezdar visited the sports complexes of the south Iranian Province of Hormozgan in a bid to inspect the sports facilities of the province to host a number of OIC sports events.

Director General of Hormozgan Physical Education Organization Feisal Mola Hoveizeh gave Fezdar an account on the sports facilities of the province, particularly Bandar Abbas's Hejab Complex.

Hoveizeh said some 2,000 women are currently exercising at the complex in such fields as swimming, handball, basketball, volleyball, chess, adding that their physical education facilities have been especially designed according to Islamic codes.

Hoveizeh said the complex has a roofed swimming pool that had been designated to host Muslim women's swimming competitions.

Fezdar in response said the province had adequate sports facilities.

He said Iran had been named to host OIC's swimming competitions, but added that no definite date has yet been set for those competitions.

Fezdar expressed the determination of the OIC Sports Federation to hold sports competition between Muslim athletes as a means to promote consolidation between Muslim youths, and said his federation was trying to expand all sports in Muslim countries by encouraging holding sports events in the OIC member states.

The OIC sports secretary general said it was only when Iran took the chairmanship of the OIC that his federation was provided with needed funds to function.

(IRNA)