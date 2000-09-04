IOC Rules Out Possibility of Joint-Hosting of Olympics

KUALA LUMPUR Joint-hosting of the Summer Olympics is unlikely to be considered any time soon, but it may be a possibility for the less globally-encompassing Winter Olympics, International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Juan Antonio Samaranch said Monday.

Singapore's TV station channel Newsasia quoted Samaranch as saying: "Joint-hosting is a possibility for the Winter Games because there are many countries which want to host the games but they do not have high mountains for Alpine skiing." He cited Finland, a keen and long-time Winter Olympic nation, as an example.

"But it is not necessary to consider joint hosting for the Summer Olympics because there are many candidates who wish to host the games alone," Samaranch, who was in Singapore en route to Australia for the Sydney Olympics which begins on Sept. 15, made the point at a news conference for newsmen in Singapore's Changi Airport.

Samaranch will be in Sydney for a month. Prior to the start of the games, he will convene the plenary sessions of the IOC.

Three months ago, Euro 2000, the football finals of the European nations' tournament, was held successfully by two smaller countries, Belgium and the Netherlands.

In two years, the venues for the first World Cup finals of the new millennium, to be held for the first time in Asia, will be shared by Japan and South Korea.

Samaranch also pronounced his satisfaction with the state of readiness for the Sydney Olympics, saying that the facilities for the games in the Australian city were set and that he anticipated an excellent standard in athletic achievement from the progress reports he has received.

Samaranch, 79, who has been at the helm of the IOC for 20 years and who will step down as president next year, singled out the economic vigor of the games as his most salient achievement.

"When I took over in 1980, there were economic difficulties," he replied to a question on what he considered were his legacy as president.

He said that every one of the 10 Olympics (five Summer Games and five Winter Games) he was in charge of turned in a surplus.

Apart from a healthy bottomline, he cited the increased presence of women in sport, anti-doping measures and the drafting of more athletes into the decision-making bodies as the other significant developments under his leadership.

He praised Asia's role in the Olympic movement, noting that the world's largest continent had hosted the Summer Games twice successfully in 1964 (Tokyo) and 1988 (Seoul), in addition to hosting a Winter Games in Japan.

"You also have your Asian Games and the Southeast Asian Games which are organized very well," he added.

Samaranch was asked about the chances of introducing new sports into the Olympic program. He said that with more than 300 events, it is difficult to include new events like Sepak Takraw.

He said: "The Olympic program is like a bus. The bus is full.

nobody can enter." (IRNA)