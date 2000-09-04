Norman, Safin Win in Fifth-Set Tiebreakers

NEW YORK Third-seeded Magnus Norman and sixth-seeded Marat Safin were stretched to the limits on a rainy Sunday at the U.S. Open, with both players needing to win fifth-set tiebreakers to survive.

Norman, the highest remaining seed following the early upsets of top-seeded 1999 champion Andre Agassi and second-seeded French Open winner Gustavo Kuerten, recovered from the more dangerous situation.

The 24-year-old Swede clawed his way back from two sets down and saved four match points before claiming a 3-6 4-6 7-6 (7-5) 6-4 7-6 (11-9) victory over relentless serve-and-volleyer Max Mirnyi of Belarus.

"It's an unbelievable feeling," said Norman, who won on his third match point of the tiebreaker when he whipped a backhand crosscourt passing shot that Mirnyi dove for at the net but could not return.

Safin won the first two sets but then had to fight for his open life against Sebastien Grosjean of France, who battled the 20-year-old Russian valiantly before falling 6-4 7-6 (7-3) 1-6 3-6 7-6 (7-5).

After enduring two lengthy rain delays totaling three hours, the second lasting one hour and 40 minutes, Safin and Grosjean returned to Arthur Ashe Stadium court to pick up their climactic tiebreaker with the Russian leading 5-4 and the Frenchman serving the next two points.

"In the fifth-set tiebreaker, it is a question of who is going to be more lucky," said Safin, who won in Toronto and was runner-up in Indianapolis in a red-hot hardcourt season.

"It is a lottery." Said Grosjean: "At 4-5 in the tiebreaker of the fifth set is a terrible spot to break off. After that it's really a bit of crapshoot." (Reuter)