Seles Moves Past Capriati for Quarterfinal Berth

NEW YORK Monica Seles scored a 6-3 6-4 fourth-round victory over 16th-ranked Jennifer Capriati to secure her sixth consecutive U.S. Open quarterfinal berth and keep alive another noteworthy streak.

In 10 losses in 53 matches played this year, she has never fallen to a player ranked below her.

All of the fifth-ranked Seles's defeats have been to the four players ranked above her. She lost to Martina Hingis twice, Lindsay Davenport three times, Mary Pierce twice and Venus Williams twice.

"I reached my peak I think this is it for me," Seles said, joking about her inability to bypass a higher ranked player.

"I enjoy the challenge. That means those players are better.

It only means I can keep working harder and trying." Seles could face another test against a player ranked above her in the quarterfinals if world number one Martina Hingis prevails against 11th-ranked Sandrine Testud of France in a late Sunday night match.

The other women's quarterfinal pits third-seeded Wimbledon champion Venus Williams against eighth-seeded Nathalie Tauziat of France.

(Reuter)