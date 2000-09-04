Iranian Students Rank First in Malaysian Scientific Contest

TEHRAN An Iranian Ph.D. student's project won first prize in a Malaysian scientific contest.

Hamid Asilzadeh, whose project was on identifying marine pollutants, was selected as first among ten participants throughout the world.

Asilzadeh is working on a doctoral degree at a Malaysian university in the field of examination from far distances and geographic data'.

The Iranian student said that in his article, which was chosen among 60 articles, he has explained how to identify and make models of oil particles, their size and movement by radar and satellite. The international contest is held every three years at the University of Putrai.

Asilzadeh said that he had made his experiments at the Malacca Strait. He said by this method any oil spill can be identified and its spread prevented. He said the three principles of identifying the taint, its size and the speed at which it spreads are important in preventing its spread.

According to Asilzadeh, the Malaysian national oil company, Petronas, has asked for his cooperation. He has not yet responded to the request.

