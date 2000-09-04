Euronext Might Counter Bid for London Exchange: Report

PARIS The planned European stock market Euronext might make a counter bid for the London Stock Exchange following a hostile offer for the LSE by the OM Group of Sweden, the Le Figaro newspaper reported on Monday.

The biggest partner in Euronext, the Paris market, declined to comment.

Le Figaro said without identifying its sources: "The response (from Euronext) might take the form of a higher bid than the offer presented by Stockholm, possibly with the aid of another player." Euronext, a joint venture between the Amsterdam, Brussels, and Paris stock exchanges, is planning to compete with the IX International Exchange, which is to be formed through a merger of the LSE and Deutsche Boerse in Frankfurt.

Parisbourse, the company which manages the French exchange, refused to comment Monday on the press report, citing British restrictions.

"We will not make any comment on information published in the press, and note that under English regulations, any company issuing statements during the period of a public offer commits itself" to those statements, a spokeswoman said.

"We are following the situation closely, and call attention to the fact that Euronext will only come into being on September 22," she added.

On August 29, the OM Group which owns the Stockholm exchange and provides technology to stock markets worldwide announced it was making an offer for the LSE, the biggest stock market in Europe, valuing it at 808 million pounds (1.3 billion euros, 1.2 billion dollars).

The bid threw a wrench into the IX plans, already facing resistance from some LSE shareholders, and prompted Frankfurt to moot the idea of making a counterbid in what had until then been presented as a merger of equals, AFP said.

On Monday, Figaro said: "Euronext directors are now reinforcing their team of banking advisors, led by ABN-AMRO and comprising society general, BNP Parisbas, and the British bank Hoare Govett." The Parisbourse spokeswoman confirmed the existence of ABN-AMRO as a financial councillor, but noted that it had already been chosen to advise the three markets on their planned merger.

A scheduled September 14 vote of LSE shareholders on the IX merger was postponed after the OM Group's bid.

Meanwhile, Young people have been found to be the most vehement opponents of Britain joining the single European currency, according to a new survey.

The nationwide poll, published Monday, showed 80 percent of 18 to 24-year-olds opposed to the euro. This compared with overall opposition of 69 percent among the British public.

The findings, released to coincide with the launch of a 2 million pounds ($3 million) joint campaign against British membership of the single currency, are seen contradicting the belief that most opposition are older, conservative voters.

The joint campaign involves the anti-euro business for sterling' group uniting with new Europe,' set up last year by former Labour foreign secretary Lord Owen.

The launch includes a series of advertisements, which features a pair of handcuffs, asking "Why on earth would we want to lock ourselves in the euro?" In a separate development, leader of the conservative party, William Hague, is due to step his campaign against the euro this week with a new pre-manifesto document focusing on the single currency's threat to British sovereignty.

(IRNA)