OPEC Weekly Basket Price Rises to $31.02

VIENNA The price of OPEC's basket of seven crudes increased to $31.02 a barrel last week, compared with $29.19 in the forth week of August.

According to figures released by the OPEC Secretariat here Monday, the price of the basket so far this year (up to Thursday 31 August), has averaged $26.73 a barrel.

In August, the basket price averaged $28.30 a barrel, as opposed to $27.94 in July, $29.12 in June, $26.94 in May, $22.93 in April, $26.71 in March and $26.84 in February.

For the 2nd quarter of 2000, the basket price averaged $26.38 a barrel, as against $26.11 in the first quarter and $23.42 in the forth quarter of 1999.

For 1999 as a whole, the price of the basket averaged $17.47 a barrel, compared with $12.28 the previous year.

The OPEC basket comprises Algeria's Saharan blend, Indonesia's Minas, Nigeria's bonny light, Saudi Arabia's Arabian light, Dubai of the United Arab Emirates, Venezuela's Tia Juana and Mexico's Isthmus crude.

(IRNA)