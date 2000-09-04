Schroeder Says Ready for Compromise on Pensions

BERLIN Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder said on Monday his government was ready to make compromises to reach a deal on overhauling the country's overburdened pensions system.

"I believe the reform window will only be open for a relatively short time," he told reporters in Berlin.

"We are ready to discuss the details, but not the basic principle," he added, noting the huge expenditure required to maintain the country's generous pension system.

The government wants to launch the reform before the end of the year but has met resistance from opposition politicians and trade unionists angered by plans that would cut the value of state pensions and encourage use of private schemes.

Germany's top trade unionist, playing down previous threats from labor leaders of industrial action over the reform, said he believed agreement would be reached by year-end.

"Labor Minister (Walter Riester) is willing to compromise," Dieter Schulte, Chief of the German Trade Union Federation (DGB) umbrella group, told the Hanover-based Neue Presse newspaper, referring to the cabinet minister handling the reform.

We must and we shall reach a deal on pensions by the end of the year at the latest one which is both cross-party and acknowledges the position of the trade unions," he said.

It is widely acknowledged Germany's pay-as-you-go state pension, created by Schroeder's 19th-century predecessor Otto von Bismarck, is increasingly stretched by an ageing population and heading ever closer to bankruptcy.

A second reason to overhaul it is the huge contributions required by both firms and employees to keep it going, seen by many economists as a major obstacle to employment growth.

Riester has proposed a system under which the state pension will sink from the current 70 percent average of salaries to 64 percent over the next 30 years, with statutory contributions falling from 20 percent of gross wages to 18 percent.

Workers will be simultaneously encouraged by tax breaks to top up their state pensions with payments into private schemes amounting to up to four percent of total contributions.

Unionists, however, argue this lets employers off the hook.

"Creating an old age provision scheme in which companies would contribute is a priority for us," said Schulte's deputy, Ursula Engelen-Kefer in a separate ZDF television interview.

(Reuter)