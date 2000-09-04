"Barayand" Magazine

(In Persian) * Published by the Scientific Association of Mechanic College of Khajeh Nasireddin Tousi Technical University * In 31 pages, sold at Rls.1,000 * Managing director: Hossein Afshar * Editor in chief: Bahareh Habibian This issue of the magazine includes following subjects: A report on the recently held congress on "Government, Industry and University" - Designing with the assistance of computer - Fuzzy thinking - An introduction to HTFS software - Mechanical sounds in class and several other subjects.

