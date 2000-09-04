Women Surpass Men in Internet Use

WASHINGTON You say men are more technologically inclined than women? Don't tell that to nine-year-old Logan, a young lady who orders the latest Harry Potter Novels from the Internet. And that stereotype will draw only a laugh from 34-year-old Jennifer, who regularly searches for houses on-line.

The same goes for 82-year-old Sheila, who logs on every day to read her E-mail and download photos of her grandchildren.

What do all of these cyberspace aficionados have in common? They're all women. In the country that founded the Internet and continues to sing its praises, women are taking over the Internet from men. At 50.4 percent a figure that corresponds almost exactly to the female percentage of the population most Internet users are now women in the United States. But the on-line habits of women differ greatly from those of men, a recent study by the research company Media Metrix reveals.

Women focus more on practical things and are less interested in technological finesse as they surf the net. They also prove to be more "loyal" and frequently return to Websites that were helpful and enjoyable. Men, on the other hand, are more interested in technological marvels and continue prowling the Web for newer, better sites. The rise in Internet usage, among women as well as among men, is generally assumed to be caused by the booming sales of personal computers, as well as by the increasing availability of Internet access in the workplace.

The number of high schools with Internet access has also increased.

According to recent U.S. government estimates, nearly all high schools in the United States now have Internet access. This could explain why researchers have found the greatest increase in Internet use among teenagers. In the age group between 12 and 17, the number of female Internet users increased by 126 percent over the past year. The most popular sites were on-line versions of teen magazines. The sites allow visitors to voice their opinions about practically every subject: Who is the best star in Hollywood? Which TV sitcom is the best? But more serious topics, such as the upcoming U.S. presidential elections or the antitrust case against Microsoft, are discussed and voted on as well.

While the age group of four- to eleven-year-olds makes up only four percent of the Web's population, Internet use is increasing in this group as well. Overall, the Media Metrix study indicates the women treat the Web as an extension of their existing interests, and they have learned to harness the advantages of the global network to those ends. Women frequently use the Web to book trips, to shop, or to look for specific information, the study indicates.

Stephanie Fairleigh, assistant editor in chief for a Website says that women also use the Internet more for social purposes than men.

This is especially true for women older than 55. While this group makes up only 4.4 percent of on-line users, their numbers have increased by 110 percent since last May. Female users in this age group are interested primarily in health and family matters.

(DPA)