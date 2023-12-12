"The General and Comparative Literature" appears in Iranian bookstores

TEHRAN-"La Littérature générale et comparée" ("The General and Comparative Literature") by French writer Daniel-Henri Pageaux has recently been published in Persian.

Logos is the publisher of the book translated by Faezeh Taheri.

"La Littérature générale et comparée" is a comprehensive exploration of the field of comparative literature. Pageaux, an esteemed scholar in the realm of literature, delves into the theoretical and practical aspects of comparative literature, providing readers with an in-depth understanding of this discipline.

The book elucidates the fundamental principles and methodologies of comparative literature, examining the connections and interactions between various literary texts and traditions from different cultures and periods. Pageaux skillfully navigates through the complexities of comparative analysis, highlighting the significance of context, intertextuality, and cultural influences in the study of literature.

Throughout the book, Pageaux offers a wide range of examples and case studies, drawing from both renowned and lesser-known literary works to illustrate his points. He explores themes such as genre, narrative techniques, symbolism, and literary movements, and analyzes how these elements can be examined comparatively across different literary traditions.

By delving into the intricacies of comparative literature, "La Littérature générale et comparée" not only enriches our understanding of individual texts but also unveils the interconnectedness of global literary traditions. This book serves as an invaluable resource for scholars, students, and enthusiasts seeking a deeper appreciation and engagement with literature beyond national boundaries.

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