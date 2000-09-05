China to Liberalize Foreign Currency Interest Rates

SHANGHAI China's Central Bank will liberalize foreign currency lending and deposit rates as part of a wider plan to commercialize the country's banking system, AFP quoted the official Xinhua news agency as reporting Tuesday.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) will liberalize the lending rate of foreign currencies starting from September 21, the agency said.

Major reform measures will also made simultaneously on the deposit rate of foreign currencies, according to a circular issued by the PBOC, Xinhua added.

