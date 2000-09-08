Kalantari: Drought Losses Estimated at $4bn

TEHRAN Minister of Agriculture Issa Kalantari said here Wednesday that the losses due to drought has been estimated at $4 billion.

In a meeting with the Australian commercial representative for Middle East and Indian Ocean Roger Billis, who is based in Dubai, the minister said that the severity of the drought is unprecedented in the past 30 years.

The two officials also stressed expansion of commercial and economic ties between Iran and Australia. The agriculture minister is the chairman of the Joint Iran-Australia Committee.

The agriculture minister added that until the U.S. has altered its excessive tariffs on Iranian pistachios, there can be no hope of any commercial and trade ties.

Kalantari said $1 billion will be set aside from the surplus oil revenues for expansion of several projects, including paper production factory affiliated to Imam Khomeini Sugarcane Factory in Khuzestan and an agricultural machinery production plant.

The Australian official expressed satisfaction in bilateral ties and called the prospect of strengthening ties between the two countries as bright'.

(IRNA)