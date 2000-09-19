Putin Gives Go-Ahead to Recover Kursk Bodies

MOSCOW Russian President Vladimir Putin gave the order on Tuesday to go ahead with a controversial operation to recover the bodies of 118 sailors from the nuclear submarine Kursk which sank in August, a minister said.

Deputy Prime Minister Ilya Klebanov, who heads the government commission investigating the accident, told reporters after a Kremlin meeting with Putin that an attempt to bring the sailors' remains to the surface would start in October.

Russian military and government officials have faced a storm of public outrage over the way they handled initial attempts to save the crew of one of Russia's most modern submarines, which sank after a powerful blast in the arctic Barents Sea.

"The president has announced his decision (to recover the bodies) at a meeting with the relatives of the dead crew," Klebanov said in televised comments.

"This decision remains unchanged. We will enter the submarine and try to do our best to evacuate all the bodies we can." In a clear attempt to ease tension, Putin and other officials promised soon after the disaster to try to recover the bodies well before an attempt to move the submarine to shallow waters is made next year.

But experts then said the operation, which would involve making holes in the Kursk and sending divers inside the damaged submarine, would be a risky and expensive undertaking complicated by seasonal storms in the area.

